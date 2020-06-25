Or Copy this URL to Share

William Carleton Harvell, 71, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Greenleaf Memorial Park in New Bern.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lolita Harvell.

Arrangements are by McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.





