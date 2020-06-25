William Carleton Harvell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Carleton Harvell, 71, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Greenleaf Memorial Park in New Bern.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lolita Harvell.
Arrangements are by McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
9195537143
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved