Or Copy this URL to Share

Share William's life story with friends and family

Share William's life story with friends and family

William Clayton Odgers, Jr., 83, of New Bern died on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Odgers; and children, Jon Odgers and Diane Wheeler.

William will be laid to rest at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store