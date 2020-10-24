1/1
William David Stem
William David Stem, 67, of New Bern, sadly left his family too early on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
David enjoyed life to the fullest and lived it his way. He had a 39 year career with Progress Energy, from which he retired. David had a life-long love of music and enjoyed playing drums in a band in his younger years. Throughout his life, David loved Corvettes, boats, hunting, traveling, cooking, grilling, golf, motorcycles, and golf carts. His many talents allowed him to fix anything from cars to homes. David loved his country and had a great amount of respect for military Veterans. He cherished making memories with his friends and time spent as "Papa Dave" to his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Paula Stem; daughter, Anna Elks and husband, Brian; grandchildren, Blakely and Bryce Elks; brother, Edwin Stem; and sister, Dianne Stem.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Aylease Stem.
Per David's wishes, a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William David Stem.


Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
