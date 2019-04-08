NEW BERN - William Edward Sabo, 86, of New Bern, formerly of Sparta, NJ, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Bill was born on July 7, 1932 in Franklin, NJ to Joseph and Ethel Sabo. Bill served in the US Army and was stationed in Austria. Bill loved to read and travel. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Jean, and son, William. Bill is survived by his wife, Ellen Sabo; children, Pam Hengler, Thomas Sabo, Paula Sabo, Kevin Sabo, and Stacy Sabo; six grandchildren; and three step-sons, David, Vernon, and Thomas Saxe. A memorial service to honor Bill will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Reformation Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name can be made to Reformation Lutheran Church, , or the Salvation Army. Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Edward Sabo.
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-3181
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019