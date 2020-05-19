Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Eugene Gibson. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

William Eugene "Gene" Gibson, 68, of New Bern, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for PCS Phosphate for 30 years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed collecting model cars and trains. Above all, he loved his family and cherished time spent with them.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharron M. Gibson; three sons, Eugene Paul Gibson (Michelle), John Scott Gibson (Laurie), William Jeffery Gibson; one stepson, Monroe Hoyt Johnson, Jr.; one stepdaughter, Teresa Jones (Jeff); three brothers, Ronald Wayne Gibson, Charles Edward Gibson, and Michael Ray Gibson; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Sadly, he was preceded in death by his parents, William Duncan Gibson and Vera Lawhorne Gibson; sister, Shirley Edwards, and stepdaughter, Gail Bivens.

William will be laid to rest at New Bern Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony for the family. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Gibson Family.

