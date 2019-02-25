MAYSVILLE - William Everette Darling Jr., 78, died on Feb. 23, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Kahlert Funeral Chapel. Private interment will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations, Maysville.
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019