William G. (Bill) Lewis, 82, of New Bern, NC died at his home in Carolina Pines on May 24th, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the devoted husband of Anne Lewis, they shared 27 years of marriage together. Born in Ossining, New York, Bill lived a life of service and kindness, serving his country in the U.S. Navy, his community as a police officer for over 30 years, and his family, friends and faith. He will be remembered by family, friends and colleagues as a humble, honest, fair man who you could always count on. A veteran officer of the Briarcliff Manor, NY Police Department, he served with distinction for more than 30 years, receiving the village's highest honor, the Medal of Valor, for going above and beyond the call of duty. Bill was a Cub Scout leader and also a long-time coach for youth soccer in Ossining, and always made each player feel special and part of the team.Bill was a parishioner of Annunciation Parish in Havelock, NC, and lived his life with strong, quiet faith. He loved playing golf, something he was able to do a lot since he retired to the Carolina Pines community. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends, sometimes winning, sometimes losing, always having fun, and it was truly a marvel to behold the gentle giant carry on with his friends like they were 10-year olds. He is survived by his beloved wife, Anne, sons Scott of New York City, and Patrick (Kristen) of Middlebury, CT, stepson Mark (Jane), stepdaughter Vicki (Marc), and beloved grandchildren Andrew, James and Caitlyn who meant the world to him, and brother Robert, of Cortland Manor, New York, along with countless friends, colleagues and neighbors.A celebration of Bill's life was held at Annunciation Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in his name, may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105, or www.stjude.org.

