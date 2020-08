Or Copy this URL to Share

William H. Ritchie Jr., 90, of New Bern, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28 at Cotten Funeral Home to be followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. in Cotten Chapel. Burial with full military honors will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



