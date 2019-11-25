NEW BERN - William Henry McGirth, 67, of 112 Albacore Lane, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Virgin Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Scott Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019