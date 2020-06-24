William Henry Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Henry Williams, 70, of New Bern, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence.
Viewing hours are noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Oscar's Memorial Grounds, 1700 Oscar Drive with military honors. The interment is 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at New Bern National Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Towe Williams, New Bern.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved