William "Bill" Henry Williams, 70, of New Bern, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence.

Viewing hours are noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Oscar's Mortuary.

His service is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Oscar's Memorial Grounds, 1700 Oscar Drive with military honors. The interment is 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at New Bern National Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Towe Williams, New Bern.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store