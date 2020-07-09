1/1
William Howard "Sonny" Dove
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Sonny" Howard Dove, 76, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at his residence.
Due to the limited space in the church and COVID 19 mandates the service will be shown on Oscars Facebook page and spccnb.org.
A viewing will be held Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Oscar's Mortuary.
The private funeral Mass is 11:00 am Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church 3005 Country Club Rd. New Bern. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
He was the son of the late Oscar R. and Grace Becton Dove. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School graduating in 1961. He then completed his internship at Oscar's Mortuary, the funeral home founded by his father. Upon completion of his internship, he attended the American Academy of Funeral Service in New York, N.Y. He then began his career at Oscar's Mortuary. He also co-owned a successful floral business, Dove's Floral Gallery, with his wife Mary Collins Dove until her death in 1981. He was President and partner of Oscar's Mortuary, Inc. with his sisters, Dorothy and Eileen Dove.
Sonny was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where he served as a Reader and Gospel Choir member. He was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and member of the AAMEN Ministry, Order of the Elks Zeno Lodge #23 and the Craven County NAACP ( life member). His professional memberships include the Funeral Directors and Morticians Association of North Carolina, National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association, Eastern District Funeral Directors and Morticians Association, North Carolina Funeral Directors Association and Xi Chapter Epsilon Nu Delta Mortuary Fraternity.
He is survived by his wife, Eloise Teel Dove; daughter, Tiffany D. Dove; sons, Victor J. Dove, Juleon H. Dove; three grandchildren, Taylah J. Dove, Negasi B. Dove, Zuri G. Williams; step-daughters, Kendra Adams and Nicole Bagley; sisters, Dorothy Dove and Jonetta Eileen Dove; one brother, Monroe Hassell; sons of the heart, Nathaniel Johnson and Derek Short; two uncles, Willie Clyde Edwards and Guy Peartree.
In lieu of flowers, mail donations to National MS Society, P. O. Box 1652, New Bern, NC 28563, American Heart Society, 3219 Landmark St., # 9A, Greenville, NC 27834 or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Victor, Sandra and I are so sorry about the loss of your daddy. Sonny was always a good man and a good friend to us. God bless you and your family.
Travis Hawkins
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved