William "Sonny" Howard Dove, 76, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at his residence.
Due to the limited space in the church and COVID 19 mandates the service will be shown on Oscars Facebook page and spccnb.org.
A viewing will be held Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Oscar's Mortuary.
The private funeral Mass is 11:00 am Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church 3005 Country Club Rd. New Bern. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
He was the son of the late Oscar R. and Grace Becton Dove. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School graduating in 1961. He then completed his internship at Oscar's Mortuary, the funeral home founded by his father. Upon completion of his internship, he attended the American Academy of Funeral Service in New York, N.Y. He then began his career at Oscar's Mortuary. He also co-owned a successful floral business, Dove's Floral Gallery, with his wife Mary Collins Dove until her death in 1981. He was President and partner of Oscar's Mortuary, Inc. with his sisters, Dorothy and Eileen Dove.
Sonny was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where he served as a Reader and Gospel Choir member. He was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and member of the AAMEN Ministry, Order of the Elks Zeno Lodge #23 and the Craven County NAACP ( life member). His professional memberships include the Funeral Directors and Morticians Association of North Carolina, National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association, Eastern District Funeral Directors and Morticians Association, North Carolina Funeral Directors Association and Xi Chapter Epsilon Nu Delta Mortuary Fraternity.
He is survived by his wife, Eloise Teel Dove; daughter, Tiffany D. Dove; sons, Victor J. Dove, Juleon H. Dove; three grandchildren, Taylah J. Dove, Negasi B. Dove, Zuri G. Williams; step-daughters, Kendra Adams and Nicole Bagley; sisters, Dorothy Dove and Jonetta Eileen Dove; one brother, Monroe Hassell; sons of the heart, Nathaniel Johnson and Derek Short; two uncles, Willie Clyde Edwards and Guy Peartree.
In lieu of flowers, mail donations to National MS Society, P. O. Box 1652, New Bern, NC 28563, American Heart Society, 3219 Landmark St., # 9A, Greenville, NC 27834 or a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.