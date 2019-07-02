HENDERSONVILLE - Mr. William J. "Billy" Lansche III, 79, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. A native New Bernian, Billy recently moved to Hendersonville for health reasons. Billy was the son of Jane Gorham Lansche and William J. Lansche, II and was a longtime resident of the New Bern area. He was a great salesman and enjoyed fishing. He was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church and a faithful member of Knights of Columbus Council 3303 and 4th Degree Assembly 1820. Billy was also a lifetime member of the New Bern Elks Lodge #764.
The family will receive friends 10-11:00 AM Tuesday, July 2, 2019, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church with. Burial will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Cedar Grove Cemetery Extension. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Paul Catholic School 3007 Country Club Rd. New Bern NC 28562, or www.stpaulcs.org.
He is survived by his daughter, Sarajane Johnson of San Diego, CA; his son, Bo Lansche of New Bern; their mother, Arlena Marie Lansche, New Bern, NC; his brothers, Ed Lansche of New Bern; Stephen Lansche of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; his sisters, Jane "Beth" Williams of Seabrook, TX; Catherine Carraway of Jacksonville, FL; and Ellen Clark of Clemson, SC; along with his two grandchildren, Nicholas Johnson and Eleanor Lansche.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Lansche Family.
Published in Sun Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019