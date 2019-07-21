Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William James Edington. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN - William James Edington, age 50, of New Bern, N.C., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, N.C. A diehard "Deadhead," Bill was also a faithful Redskins, Capitals, and Nationals fan. Always outgoing, he used his "people" skills during a long career working as a server, bartender, and restaurant manager outside Washington, in Charlottesville, and, most recently, in Wilmington. There, he loved living by the ocean and playing golf and tennis. Wherever he went, Bill found strong, supportive friends. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edington. He is survived by his mother, Suzanne; his daughter, Jessica; his grandson, Jaylen; his brothers, Mike and his wife Susan, and Doug and his wife Sylvia; his aunts Joan and Daena and her husband Joe; his cousin, Scott; and his niece Samantha and nephew Carter. Bill brightened our lives with his sense of humor, a smile that could light up a room, and a killer Bloody Mary recipe. A celebration of his life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to the SECU Family House of Wilmington. The sun's out, Bill-let's go to the beach!



