William Jerry Warren III, "Jay" passed away February 18th, 2020. He is survived by his mother Laurie Brown Lupton, stepfather Damon Lupton, father William Jerry Warren Jr., maternal grandparents Judy and Vance Brown, brothers Cory Warren, Bryce Nobles, sisters Alex Ray and husband Dirk, Farrah Robles, Marley Lupton and "sister cousin" Teal Sadler. Preceding him in death his paternal grandparents Jean and Jerry Warren.
A private family service and gathering was held on February 25th with Larry Scott as the officiant. Contributions in Jay's memory can be made to the . A celebration of Jay's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020