William John Aber Sr., age 72, of New Bern passed away on May 11, 2019.
William was born and raised in Long Island, New York. He obtained his undergraduate degree from St. Lawrence University then graduated with a MBA degree MBA from Pace University. William became the Senior Vice President of Operations at Nordea Bank in New York City. Years later, William and his wife, Dianne, retired to New Bern, NC where he was a member of CERT. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church and served as an usher. William enjoyed fishing and golfing in his spare time.
William is survived by his loving wife, Dianne; son, Will; daughter, Kim; and sister, Vera.
A memorial service will be held 11:00am, Tuesday June 14, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church.
A memorial service will be held 11:00am, Tuesday June 14, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.
