William Joseph "W.J." Rouse, 78, of New Bern, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 23rd with his family by his side. He served honorably in the United States Army, attaining the rank of Sergeant. For many years, W.J. delivered newspapers for the Sun Journal and retired in 2014. In his spare time, he could be found tinkering on his truck and hanging out with his friends at Bojangles. Above all, he loved his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Jeannie Rouse Jarman (Kenny Campen); granddaughter, Brianna Jean Overbey (Jake Brinson); sisters, Evelyn Ausfeld and Nelda Gaskins (Ray); friend and companion, Mary Toler; nine nieces, one nephew, many great nieces and nephews, as well as his beloved dog, "Caroline." Sadly, he was preceded in death by his son, Dexter Wayne Rouse and his brother, Jimmy Rouse.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, January 27th at Cotten Funeral Home followed by a memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. in the Chapel.

