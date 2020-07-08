William Kasten

TRENTON - Major William "Bill" Kasten, (Retired) USMC, age 85, passed away peacefully at home in Trenton on April 22, 2020. He was born on January 26, 1935 to his parents Lillian Lentz and William E. Kasten in Sheboygan, WI. Bill joined the Army ROTC in 1952 while in high school. He enlisted in the USMC in October 1954. After 30 years of service to our country and several tours in Japan and Vietnam he retired in June 1981 at Camp Lejeune as the base accounting officer. He operated Coastal Business Service his accounting and income tax service in Jacksonville for 39 years until the time of his death.
A memorial service will be held at Noon Saturday July 11, 2020 at the Sayland Funeral Home, 703 Mattocks Ave. in Maysville with Jerry and Garry Monette officiating. The visitation will be from 11:00-11:45 AM before the service.
Inurnment will follow the service in the Pollocksville Cemetery. Afterwards refreshments with the family will be at the Clymonet Home, 260 Ravenwood Road in Pollocksville.
Bill is survived by his wife, Dorothy Jean Monette Kasten; son, William Michael Kasten (Nancy); daughter, Melinda K. Rusch (Richard) both of Jacksonville, NC; three grandsons of Jacksonville and a granddaughter of Clarksville, TN and two great grandchildren; sister in law Vonabe Monette Wiggs; special niece, Victoria Foy and special friend, Wayne Smith and many other nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Jones County Sheriff Dept. or the Trenton Rescue Squad, Trenton, NC 28585. Online condolences may be sent at saylandfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Sayland Funeral Home, Maysville.