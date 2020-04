GRANTSBORO – William Lawrence Meekins, 92, formerly of New Bern, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center. He served in the US Army for 4 years during World War II and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a loving and caring father and grandfather. Mr. Meekins was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Meekins; parents, William Albert Meekins and Annie I. Tucker Meekins; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Tooker. Surviving are his children, Lawrence Meekins, Jr. and wife, Jeri of New Bern; Peggy Meekins Rouse of Oriental, and Betty Jean Tooker and husband, Jimmy of Ernul; sister, Ellen Meekins of Rocky Mount; five grandchildren, Kimberly Eyler, Lisa Gaskins, Ricky Jordan, Lainey Meekins and Savanna Meekins; and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at New Bern Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com. Arrangements are by Pollock Best Funeral Home.