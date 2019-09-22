William "Boozie" Lovick, Jr., 56, of New Bern died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Hospital, Wilmington.
Friends may express condolences at the residence of Janet and Anthony Howard 99 Tarhill Drive, Havelock and 6 p.m., Monday September 23 at Oscar's Memorial Chapel.
The funeral service is noon, Tuesday, September 24, at UPHC, James City , 801 Hwy. 70 West. The interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 22 to Oct. 6, 2019