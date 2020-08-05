On Saturday, August 1, 2020, William "Will" Michael Kasey, loving father, husband, son, brother and uncle passed away at the age of 33.
Will was born on December 29, 1986 to Robert and Kathy Kasey. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Kasey. Will is survived by his wife Lindsey, son Axel, mother Kathy and step-father Timmy, sister Sarah, brother in-law, Marty, step-brother, Timmy II and step-sister Jennifer. He is also survived by nephews, Gavyn and Brinson, niece, Cora Mae, step-nieces and nephews as well as several cousins and friends who considered him family.
William was his given name and if you called him any other name, Nana would quickly correct you. After Nana passed and he grew older, Will just stuck. Will was a much cooler name. Will was kind, smart, funny, caring, loving and his smile and laugh could fill up a room. He was Will, a sweetheart who loved his family with all his heart and soul. Will's pride and joy was his baby boy, Axel Robert, the apple of his eye. Will was most known by his family and friends as a "picker." He loved to joke and pick to the point he would drive you crazy! He got that from his Daddy. If you truly knew Will, you knew he was 100% a "Mama's boy" and proud of it. Will was kindhearted, loving, funny and friendly to everyone he ever met. We will miss him so much, but we will always have a piece of him with us, his baby boy Axel. He will know how much his dad loved him. The family has comfort knowing Will knew his heavenly father and is in the loving arms of his earthly father, Robert Michael.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Lakeside Chapel, Greenleaf Memorial Park. Will was a huge Duke fan. In his honor, please wear Duke attire to his service.
