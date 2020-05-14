Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William P. Harmatuk Sr.. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

William P Harmatuk, Sr. passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born March 5, 1955 in New Bern, NC to his parents, Peter and Mary Harmatuk and was raised in Bridgeton, NC. Attending St. Pauls Catholic School and New Bern High School, Bill loved to tell people he moved to New Bern at 6 months old so he was a "native".

Bill Harmatuk had a different speedometer in life. He was the kind of man who took the time to appreciate everything and everyone he encountered. He was known for so many things, like being famous for saying, "I wonder where that road goes." No matter the timeline, Bill's curiosity would kick in, and off he would go until the road stopped and then became a path through the woods. He would push forward, snapping tree branches as he went in search of the next destination or adventure. Magical mystery car tours became Bill and Donna's favorite pastimes. Bill was also known for practical jokes and was known to hide a rubber snake or mouse under an unsuspecting person's pillow. He would go on tangents way off the subject and then finally circle back, saying, "anyhow," ...and get back on track. People encouraged Bill to write down the stories and crazy sayings that he had collected from others over the years. He always slowed down to have that conversation with the elderly, as he loved their stories of days gone by. He was a "noticer" of all things nature. Whether it was a clump of daffodils where an old house had been, a railroad bed turned into a road, or a tar kiln in the woods, he saw things others didn't.

Bill grew up on the water in Bridgeton and spent time building Tom Sawyer rafts. He had a lifelong love of the water. His father, "Captain Pete," fostered his passion for combing the shores when the northeast wind blew the water out of the Neuse River. He was legendary for his love of fishing. He grew up catching pinfish on the banks of the Neuse. He loved to catch speckled trout from his beloved "Pathfinder", and believed you should catch fish for only one reason: To be fried outside and eaten that same day!

Bill enjoyed New Bern's local history immensely. He loved renovating; his hobbies usually included making old things beautiful again. There are homes all over New Bern which have been 'dusted and polished" thanks to his vision. Bill and Donna eventually discovered Half Moon, the place where they intended to grow old together. He dreamed that his children and their children with friends, would connect with nature's beauty on the 16-acre wild piece of property.

When Bill was 16 years old, he purchased a '30 Chrysler that became a lifelong hobby. The renovation got put on hold while violin lessons, Boy Scouts, and home renovations took the forefront in his life. Recently, he had resumed his car renovation and was feverishly working toward finishing the project. Unfortunately, this was not to be. However, as his son, Will stated, "Maybe it wasn't the completion that mattered, but it was the journey..."

Bill left a nature legacy when he took the CEO of Weyerhaeuser on a drive through Cool Springs back in 1987 and asked him to help save that beautiful spot from development. Soon the Weyerhaeuser corporate people came and asked him for the same tour. Today the 1700-acre outdoor classroom, Cool Springs Environmental Center, is open to all of us because one man cared enough to step forward and make a difference.

After supporting his family with a 32-year career at Weyerhaeuser, he retired early, much to the astonishment of his co-workers. In 2005, Bill was instrumental in the creation of Keller Williams New Bern. When Donna decided to partner with a unique Real Estate company rooted in innovative training and technology, he was endlessly supportive of the idea. He eventually became their resident photographer, an assignment enabling him to sit on porches and drink lemonade and hear the stories of the families and their homes, a perfect fit. His contributions to Keller Williams New Bern will be remembered.

Bill is survived by his wife, Donna, and his two children. His daughter Rachel Harmatuk Pino, whom he called babydoll, was the apple of his eye. From the time she picked up her tiny violin at the age of 5, he was her biggest fan. He was the dad that never missed a recital and was always busy snapping photos to catch that precious moment in time. Bill's son-in-law, Brad Pino, was a dear friend to Bill and shared a love for all of his hobbies and stories, and frequently accompanied on his many adventures. His son and namesake, William Paul Harmatuk Jr., was his kindred spirit. They were companions, adventure buddies, and Bill's love for his son was unquestionable. More alike than they even realized, Will was Bill's best friend. He would often say, "I hope Will will remember half the stuff I taught him." His beloved furry friend, Otis, will dearly miss him. When talking about his favorite pug, Bill said: "I don't know who rescued who." He was a constant companion, always following Bill around while barking at deer, rabbits, and airplanes.

These are the things Bill would want you to remember about him. Not the things he has accumulated or done in his life but the "little stuff" that slips by us every day. More than anything, he wanted to make a difference. It would be important for him to know that his life mattered but not in the traditional way we think of success. He would want his son, Will, and son-in-law, Brad Pino, to carry his legacy in the small stuff. He would want them to teach his grandsons, Luke and Jack, how to fish, how to not be wasteful, how to listen to all people and treat them equally, and how to work with their hands. Bill is survived by Donna Morse Harmatuk, his wife and best friend of 38 years, his daughter Rachel and her husband Brad Pino and their two boys (his grandsons) Luke and Jack, and by his son, William P Harmatuk, Jr.

Bill is also survived by his sister Pat Baker and husband Bill of Louisville, Kentucky, and his brother Peter James Harmatuk and wife Vickie of Vienna, Virginia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his Morse family, which he gained when he married Donna and grew to love them like his own.

Funeral arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home. The family will have a private ceremony. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. For those who wish to remember Bill, please consider making a donation to the local food bank, Religious Community Services, 919 George Street, New Bern, NC 28560.

Condolences can be made to the Harmatuck family at

