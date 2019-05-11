Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. "Mr. Bill" Monahan. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

RIVER BEND - Mr. William R. Monahan, 77, "Mr. Bill", as he was affectionately known, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 with his family by his side. A native of NYC, Bill was educated by the Irish Christian Brothers of NYC, and later at Malloy College on Long Island. He was retired from Con-Edison after a 30 year career as a branch manager. Bill and Nell lived in the New Hyde Park area where Bill cheered on the Giants and the Yankees. Upon retirement, they moved to Trent Woods, and then River Bend. Bill was instrumental in opening up two half-way houses, for men and women recovering from alcoholism, and worked as a substance abuse counselor at Neuse Mental Health for 10 years. Bill was a proud and faithful member of AA with close to 29 years of continuous sobriety, one day at a time. He always gave of his time, hope, and encouragement. One could say he was generous to a fault. Bill was also a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He was an avid dog lover. enjoyed music, going to concerts and sports, along with being a big movie buff.

A Funeral Mass for Bill will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Bill Upah officiating. Burial will follow the Mass in St. Joseph Cemetery and a reception will be in the atrium after the burial.

Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nellie E. Monahan, of River Bend; his son, Billy Monahan, of River Bend, along with his granddaughter, McKinley Monahan and her daughter Adelyne, of Jay, ME. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Moira McGurk, of Long Island, NY; his nieces, Maureen and Sheila; his nephew John, and their families; and let us not forget, his brothers and sisters in the rooms of AA.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Anne V. Healy for her kindness and care throughout the years.

Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Monahan Family.



