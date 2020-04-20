Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Randolph Pake. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

William Randolph Pake, 84, of New Bern passed away at his home in New Bern, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents Cyril and Lena Pake, and his daughter Barbara Buck.

William is survived by his loving wife, Socorro "Elsa" Pake, sons, Benney Pake (Johanna) of New Bern, Harvey Pake (Jill) of Weston, FL, daughters Sandra Pake Cary (Greg) of Rocky Mount, Michelle Poteat (Reginald) of New Bern, Kimberly Alexander (Jimmy) of New Bern, sister, Betty Steele of New Bern, fifteen grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

William served his country faithfully in the United States Air Force, retiring with the rank of Master Sargeant. He also retired after 15 years of service from NADEP. William was also a parishioner at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, where he served as an usher and a Eucharistic minister visiting the sick and the homebound. He also volunteered at the hospital, served as president of the Fil-Am Association and President of the Eastern Diversity Group. William was also an avid reader and rarely left the house without a book and a pen.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made in Williams honor to St. Paul Roman Catholic Church 3005 Country Club Rd. New Bern NC 28562.

