NEW BERN - William Randy Field, 65, of New Bern, North Carolina passed away on September 5, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late William 'Bill' and Lois Field. Randy married Sherry on April 1, 1989. Randy managed several Christian radio stations across Eastern North Carolina for 28 years, and he loved to sing and promote Southern Gospel music. He went on to fulfill his calling in the Christian ministry and eventually founded Believers Fellowship Church, Jericho Junction Teen Center and Acts of Mercy Food Pantry serving Craven, Jones and Pamlico counties. Randy is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janice Murray. He is survived by his wife, Sherry; step-daughter, Stephanie Wilkins Barnes, and her husband, Robert W. Barnes, and three grandchildren, Austin, Morgan and Landin of Birmingham, AL; his sister, Linda Field, of Raleigh, NC and his half-brother, Jeffrey, of Maysville, NC. Family and friends will be received Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Cotton Funeral Home on 2201 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC. A memorial service will be officiated by Rev. Kenneth Davenport and Rev. Danny Rogers. A private graveside interment will follow at the New Bern Cemetery. Randy's family would like to extend their gratitude to everyone for their outpouring of love and concern and to Dr. Patty Ohrum-Bergmueller and team at Carolina East Medical Center ICU for their outstanding care and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the in Randy's memory. Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

