Mr. William Romey "Billy" White, 80, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. A lifetime resident of New Bern, Billy was the son of Mattie Joyner White and Romey R. White. He was a longtime member of the New Bern Fire Department, and retired at the rank of Lieutenant in 1995. He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and enjoyed running and riding his recumbent bicycle all over Trent Woods and New Bern. Billy will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, who would lend a hand to anyone in need.A memorial service, with New Bern Fire Department Honors, will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 24, 2019 with Rev. Susan Pate Greenwood officiating, at the Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the New Bern Fireman's Museum, 420 Broad St., New Bern, NC 28560, or www.firemensmuseum.com. Billy is survived by his wife, Elaine Cain White, of New Bern; his daughters, Kathryn White Mitchell, of New Bern, and Martha White Summers, and husband Craige, of Durham. He also leaves behind his five grandchildren, Katherine Mitchell Muse (Ryan), of New Bern; Emily Mitchell Drake (Chris), of New Bern; Timothy Lee Mitchell, Jr., of New Bern; Hannah Elaine Krueger, of Providence, RI; Isaac Todd Krueger, of New Bern; along with his three great grandchildren, Kendall Ann Muse, Dylan Lee Muse, and Elaine Kathryn "Laniey" Drake.Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the White Family. Funeral Home Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations

