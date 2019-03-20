William "Billy" Rudolph Luzar of 10657 Neuse Rd. Arapahoe, NC died, Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the age of 45.

Billy was born on October 5, 1973 in Joliet, IL. He was proceeded in death by father, Rudolph Joseph Luzar, Jr., of Harvey, IL; maternal grandparents, Ottile Helton of Kassel, Germany and William Helton of Vila Rica, Ga; and paternal grandparents, Rudolph Joseph Luzar Sr. and Gloria Podvin Luzar.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle Benton Luzar of Wilmington, NC; mother, Carolyn Clara Tisdale and step-father, Bill Tisdale of White, Ga; mother-in-law, Barbara Ann Wilcox of Arapahoe; two sons, Travis William Luzar and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Luzar of Ewharlee, Ga; Levi Brogan Luzar of Arapahoe; two daughters, Heather Lindsey Luzar and Gabrielle Rachel Luzar of Acworth, Ga; two grandchildren, Rylen and Bailey Luzar of Ewharlee, Ga; sister, Rhonda Lee Luzar Scott and brother-in-law, Jimmy Lee Scott of Grantsboro; nephews, CJ Swindell, Cody Scott(Morgan Scott) of Fairfield Harbor, NC; Tyler Scott(Ally Walker) of Minnesott Beach, NC; and niece, Erica Ward(Clinton Ward) of Bayboro; great niece, Naomi Ward; and three great nephews, Nathan Ward, Bentley Scott and Jaxon Scott.

His memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 20th at Bethany Christian Church.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

