Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Russell Mason. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Russell Mason died on October 16, 2019 at the age of 86 after a two-year battle with MDS. Bill was the son of Clyde & Aileen Beard Mason. He is survived by Carolyn Bunch Mason his loving wife of 63 years, daughters; Colleen Aguirre (Edward), Lisa Plucinik (Kevin), and son Russell Mason. He was predeceased by son John (Randy) Mason. Bill is also survived by his brother John Mason (Karen), grandchildren; Valerie Aguirre (Cal Rieder), Macy Aguirre, Sarah Erickson, Monica Kubler (Zach), and great-grandchildren; Barrett Rieder and Hayden Kubler. Bill is also survived by many friends that walked with him on his journey through his illness.

Bill was born in New Bern, NC and was a proud alumnus of UNC-CH. The TarHeels were his great love behind God and his family. Bill, an army veteran, was very active with his church having served on the vestry at St. Michael's Episcopal Church. He retired after a long civil service career as an illustrator and enjoyed painting (watercolors) in his retirement. Bill was a true "Renaissance" man enjoying arts, music, construction, archery, woodworking, fishing and hunting to name a few interests.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to: St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 501 Old Town Drive, Colonial Heights, VA, 23834, Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805. The family is most appreciative to the medical personnel that cared for Bill and the many strangers that donated blood and platelets for his treatments. We encourage you if able to make donations to your local blood banks.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close