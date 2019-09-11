William Terry "Papa T" Allen

  • "so sorry to hear about Terry's passing. Teresa and family..."
    - mike parker
  • "He was a good friend and supervisor. He was my task manager..."
    - Joan Mcgillem
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC
28560
(252)-637-3181
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
NEW BERN - William "Terry" Allen AKA "Papa T", 57, of New Bern, passed away September 10, 2019.
He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in New Bern and a US Air Force Veteran.
Surviving is his wife, Teresa Hart Allen; daughters, Erica Allen and Whitney Allen; sister, Tammy Allen Andrews and husband Jamey.
Sadly he is predeceased by his parents, William and Patricia Allen.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the or First Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Allen family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
New Bern, NC   (252) 637-3181
