NEW BERN - William "Terry" Allen AKA "Papa T", 57, of New Bern, passed away September 10, 2019.
He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in New Bern and a US Air Force Veteran.
Surviving is his wife, Teresa Hart Allen; daughters, Erica Allen and Whitney Allen; sister, Tammy Allen Andrews and husband Jamey.
Sadly he is predeceased by his parents, William and Patricia Allen.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the or First Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Allen family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019