William "Snake" Thomas Blount Sr., 77, of 2985 N.C. Hwy. 55 W., New Bern, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care-Neuse New Bern.

He is survived by one son, William Thomas Blount Jr. of Kinston; two daughters, Shenetta Blount of Kinston and Rosalind Blount Harrison of Chesapeake, Va.; one brother, John Blount of Brooklyn, N.Y.; four sisters, Elena Blount, Hattie McMillan, both of Brooklyn, N.Y., Evon Blount Folks of New Bern and Carol Blount Joyner of Cove City.

A private invitation only funeral service will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020. Burial will follow in the Corinth Church Cemetery.

Public viewing will be held from 5 -7 p.m. Saturday, July 4 , 2020 at St. Edward Free Will Baptist Church.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.





