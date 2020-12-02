William Wallace Gaskins Jr., 82, of Stonewall, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at his son's home in Arapahoe.

He retired from the U.S. Navy in 1976 after 21 years of service, serving from 1969-1970 in Vietnam on a River Patrol Boat. He then worked and retired from TexasGulf from 1976-1995.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Daniels Gaskins; daughter, Linda Gaskins Harvill; and brother, Billy Gaskins.

He is survived by two sons, David Gaskins and Michael (Lisa) Gaskins; sisters, Sue (Jackie) Ireland and Lucille Morgan; six grandchildren, Amanda (Cory) Collins, David Gaskins, Jr., Tyler (Becky) Gaskins, Caitlin (Andrew) West, Cheyenne Harville (Dwight) Bass, Michael Gaskins Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Jaiden Gaskins and Hendrix Gaskins.

His funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 7th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, with military honors, will follow immediately in Sandhill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested making memorial contributions to Pamlico Co. Primary School, 323 Neals Creek Rd., Bayboro, NC 28515.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



