Willie Bee Harris, 81, of 526 Hyman Road, New Bern, died on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at New Bern National Cemetery.

She is survived by one son, Richard Earl Harris of Rowlett, Texas; six daughters, Linda Skinner, Blenda Hargett of Cove City, Mary Mabry, Esther Dawson, both of New Bern, Devora Moore of Vanceboro; and Lilly Harris of Jersey City, N.J.; and 15 grandchildren

Public viewing will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Mask and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.





