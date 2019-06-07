Willie Frederick Graham

Service Information
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Greater Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
311 East Street
Obituary
Willie Frederick Graham, 67, of 207 Lee Street, Kinston, died Wednesday May 29, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Greater Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Kinston. Interment will follow in Climent C Mills Veterans Cemetery. Viewing is 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 and the family is receiving relatives and friends from 4-5 p.m., at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Koonce Graham.
Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019
bullet World War II
