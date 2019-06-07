Willie Frederick Graham, 67, of 207 Lee Street, Kinston, died Wednesday May 29, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Greater Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Kinston. Interment will follow in Climent C Mills Veterans Cemetery. Viewing is 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 and the family is receiving relatives and friends from 4-5 p.m., at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Koonce Graham.
Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019