Willie Glenn Jennette

Service Information
Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home
701 West Street
New Bern, NC
28560
(252)-637-5141
Obituary
Send Flowers

AURORA - Willie Glenn Jennette, 79, of 310 Sixth St., died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Vidant Beaufort Hospital in Washington, N.C.
Survivors include his wife, Glendoria "Glen" Jennette of the home.
Viewing will be held on Thursday at the Church one hour prior to the service.
Funeral will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive M.B. Church, 9135 N.C. Hwy. 304, Mesic Community, Bayboro. Interment will follow the service in the Mesic Community Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, New Bern.
Published in Sun Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.