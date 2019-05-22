AURORA - Willie Glenn Jennette, 79, of 310 Sixth St., died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Vidant Beaufort Hospital in Washington, N.C.
Survivors include his wife, Glendoria "Glen" Jennette of the home.
Viewing will be held on Thursday at the Church one hour prior to the service.
Funeral will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive M.B. Church, 9135 N.C. Hwy. 304, Mesic Community, Bayboro. Interment will follow the service in the Mesic Community Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, New Bern.
Published in Sun Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019