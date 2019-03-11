Willie Hilton Hartley, 74, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 with his wife by his side. Hilton was a veteran of the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division and served with honor in the Vietnam War. He was the co-owner of Hartley's Carpetland, the largest carpet store in Eastern North Carolina at the time.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Nancy Lawhorn Hartley; daughters, Misty Hartley and Kelli Toler; sister, Sarah Coward (Billy); eleven grandchildren, Jordan Daughety, Mallory Daughety, Nathan Sly, Garrick Hartley II, Asher Toler, Malachi Toler, Micah Toler, Samuel Toler, Connor Sly, Geri Sly, and Emma Hartley. Sadly, he was preceded in death by his sons, Jeffri Hartley and Garrick Hartley.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Friday, March 15th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. He will then be laid to rest at Greenleaf Memorial Park with military honors.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019