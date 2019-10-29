Willie Jean Brimmer, 72, of Morehead City departed this life on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William & Esther Brimmer and son, Tony Doniel Brimmer.
Ms. Jean is survived by her children, Cassandra D. Brimmer and Peggy Ward, both of Morehead City and Ronald Brimmer of New Bern; grandchildren, Phylicia, Jennifer, Michael, Dawnsha, Jessica, Antonio, Avery "Trena", Kamel, Noah, DeAndre, Artavis, Brandon, Tony Jr., Marcus, Toniqua, and Josaya;16 great-grandchildren; brothers, William (Hilda) Brimmer of New Bern and James Eddie Brimmer of Cove City; sisters, Esther Marie Fisher of New Bern and Rosanna Brimmer of Pine Hill, NJ; special niece, Patricia Jordan; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2nd at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in the Riverdale Community with the Rev. James Mock officiating.
The family will receive friends and relatives anytime at Cassandra's home, 1034 Treatment Plant Rd., Apt C-1, Morehead City, NC.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019