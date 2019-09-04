NEW BERN - Willie Lee Lane Jr., 62, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at the home of Shameka Lane, 2012 Opal St. New Bern. Viewing hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary.
His funeral service is noon Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Mt. Shiloh MB Church. Burial will follow in the Meadows Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Erica Hills of New Bern.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
