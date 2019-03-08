WINTERVILLE - Willie Randolph Tetterton, 70, of 4301 Dublin Road, formerly of Edward, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at NC State Veterans Home in Kinston.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2018, at Bethel M.B. Church in Edward. Interment will follow in Tetterton Family Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered. Viewing will be noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, at the church.
Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019