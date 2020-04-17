Willie Robert Patten Sr., a native of Onslow County, was born March 23, 1931 in Jacksonville NC to Willie and Lessie Patten. He passed from this earthly life on April 13, 2020.
He was a member and deacon at many eastern NC Southern Baptist churches including his last church, Grants Creek Baptist Church.
Robert served in the U.S. Navy aboard the destroyer U.S.S. Beatty. He worked at the A&P grocery as Meat Department Manager and retired as the Commissary Officer at MCAS Cherry Point.
Robert was predeceased by the love of his life, Marie Davis Patten. He is survived by three children: Wanda Thomas and husband Albe, Glenda Aultowski and husband Steve, and Bob Patten Jr and wife Ann.
He is survived by nine grandchildren: Rob Thomas and wife Chelsea, Ben Aultowski, Adam Aultowski, Sarah Aultowski Gourgoulianis and husband Demitri, J. R. Patten, Olivia Patten Currie and husband Steven, Alexis Patten, Baylee Patten, and one great-grandson, Wesley Currie.
A private burial will be held at the Davis Family Cemetery in the Grants Creek community. Please consider contributions to Grants Creek Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020