Willie Roy Carter, 74, of 270 Godette School Rd., Havelock died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his residence.
His service is noon Friday, May 1, 2020 at Piney Grove A. M. E. Zion Church Cemetery, 1430 Temples Point Rd., Havelock, followed by the interment.
He is survived by his wife, Nellie M. Carter of the home
Due to the Coronavirus all services are following the Governor's guidelines of 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 attendees. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary's Facebook Page.
