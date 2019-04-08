NEW BERN - Willie Roy Spellman, 63, of 3016 Madison Ave., died Friday, April, 5 2019, at Bayview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. The funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Meadows Cemetery in the James City Community. Viewing hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary. He is survived by his wife, Renee Spellman of New Bern. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019