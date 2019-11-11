NEW BERN - Willie Samuel Bryant, Jr., 67, a native of Jones County, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the home of his mother, 225 Mill Creek Road, Pollocksville. Viewing hours are Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the mortuary.
His funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Oscar's Memorial Chapel. The interment will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel Bryant of Suitland, Md.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019