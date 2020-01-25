Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willis P. Odom. View Sign Service Information Munden Funeral Home & Crematory 908 Lake Rd Havelock , NC 28532 (252)-444-6248 Send Flowers Obituary

Willis P. Odom Sr., 94, of New Bern, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Bridgeton Pentecostal Holiness Church, 943 Half Moon Rd, New Bern, NC 28560, with Rev. Kenneth Dixon officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow the service at Greenleaf Memorial Park.

Mr. Odom bravely served in the United States Army during World War II where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge, also known as the Ardennes Counteroffensive. It was during this time that he received the Purple Heart Medal and Bronze Star Medal for his heroic achievement in combat.

He was known by many in his community from his job at Fulcher Tires where he retired from after over 30 years of faithful service. He was a hardworking man, who would often work in the evenings and on weekends to help provide for his family.

He loved life and was an amazing storyteller, whether it was about his childhood or serving in the Army, he always had a good story to tell. Mr. Odom will be fondly remembered for his strong Christian faith and his love for people.

He attended Bridgeton Pentecostal Holiness Church. He loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with them. His sparkling blue eyes and sweet disposition were a joy to all he encountered.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda Williams and husband Robert and Delores Wiggins and husband Ray of New Bern; sons, Timothy Odom of New Bern and Alton Odom and wife Jenny of Atlantic Beach; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Sue Mae Odom; parents, Lymon and Bertha Odham; brother, Benjamin Thomas Odom Sr.; son, Willis P. Odom, Jr.; granddaughter, Angela Williams; and great-grandson, Johnny D. Bayliss III.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Bridgeton Pentecostal Holiness Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House at P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations in Havelock, North Carolina.

