Winfred "Allen" Roach, 69, of Vanceboro, NC died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 6-8pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro and at other times at the home. The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 2pm at Juniper Chapel OFW Baptist Church in Vanceboro by the Rev. Mike Scott. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery. The family requests attendees follow social distancing protocols due to COVID-19.
Allen was the firstborn child to Winfred and Ann Roach and lived his entire life in the Epworth community. Upon graduating Farm Life High School, Allen received an Associate's degree from Lenoir Community College in Agricultural Business Technology. After graduation, Allen farmed for several years before founding and operating Allen Roach Trucking Inc. for nearly 40 years. Eventually his passion for farming led him to start Allen & Gloria Roach Farms. He was also the owner of Bay Acres Mobile Home Park.
Allen was a friend to many and was known for growing sweet corn to share with his friends and neighbors. He loved his family, farm auctions, fast cars, pawn shops, antique cars and helping others. Allen also enjoyed riding around the farm to look at his crops and spending time and farming with his best friend, Shade Bland.
He was preceded in death by his father, Winfred M. Roach and is survived by his mother, Ann Purser Roach.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gloria Arrington Roach, two daughters Amanda Jones (Chad) and Angela Page (Rusty), 6 grandchildren McKenna, Avery, and Miranda Jones, Tyler, Emily and Nathan Page, sister Daphne Cruse (Lester), brother Milton Roach all of Vanceboro and several nieces and nephews.
Allen was a proud husband, father and grandfather and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank the community for their support, prayers, visits and meals throughout this difficult time.
While flowers are welcome, memorial contributions may be made to Juniper Chapel OFW Baptist Church, 655 Piney Neck Road, Vanceboro, NC 28586.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.
