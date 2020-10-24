Youngs Leff, 71, of the Perrytown Community of New Bern, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

His service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at the St. Paul MBA Cemetery followed by the interment and military honors.

He is survived by his sons, Julian Leff and Spencer Leff, both of Georgia; two brothers, Muhammad Isa, East Orange, N.J. Norman Leff, Queens, N.Y.; and three granddaughters.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair and umbrella. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store