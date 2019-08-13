NEW BERN - Yusefiman Wright, 46, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Service will be held noon Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at The Omega Center located in New Bern. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Coastal Carolina Veteran's Cemetery located in Jacksonville.
Survivors include his wife, Arndrea Wright of Schedectady, N.Y.
Arrangements are by Akridge Family Funeral Care of Jacksonville.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019