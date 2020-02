Whitmire — Alice Flora Mae Stinson, 82, entered into eternal rest on January 29, 2020. Her homegoing celebration will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Outreach Deliverance Church located at 4317 King Kennedy Street, Carlisle, S.C. with visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Family and friends will be received at the home located at 113 Oak Tree Road, Whitmire, S.C.

Arrangements entrusted to:

Hunter Funeral Home

15 Main Street

Whitmire