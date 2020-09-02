1/
Allen Morrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NEWBERRY — Allen Walker Morrison Sr., 88, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at his residence.

Born on August 25, 1932, in Birmingham, Ala., he was a son of the late Cecil Allen and Ruby Walker Morrison. Mr. Morrison was a retired United States Marine Corps veteran having served during the Korean Conflict. Following his retirement from the military, he worked as a professional shooter with Hal Dupont. He then worked as the Newberry County Veterans Affairs Director, from which he also retired. He was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Mr. Morrison was a Shriner, a former member of the Newberry Rotary Club, served on the Newberry County Council on Aging Board and was a member of numerous hunt clubs.

Mr. Morrison operated the Triangle Gun Club. He was an award winning shooter who had been inducted into the Hall of Fame at NSSA, the U.S. Armed Forces and the S.C. Skeet Shooting Association. He participated as an Olympian Shooter on several occasions and was a three time Gold Medalist winning in 1968 in the Pan American games in Winnipeg.

He is survived by his wife, Jonelle DeHart Morrison; son, Allen Walker (Liz) Morrison Jr. of Stafford, Va.; a daughter, Diana (Worth) Beacham of Greenville, N.C.; John Clarke DeHart of Pomaria, who was reared in the home; a sister, Joann Acton of Cropwell, Ala.; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Barbara Ann Keye.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Rosemont Cemetery by the Rev. Jeff O'Dell. Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital, 950 West Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Mr. Morrison will be available for viewing from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Wednesday at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newberry Observer from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Viewing
10:00 - 05:00 PM
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Rosemont Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved