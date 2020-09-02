Allen Morrison

NEWBERRY — Allen Walker Morrison Sr., 88, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at his residence.

Born on August 25, 1932, in Birmingham, Ala., he was a son of the late Cecil Allen and Ruby Walker Morrison. Mr. Morrison was a retired United States Marine Corps veteran having served during the Korean Conflict. Following his retirement from the military, he worked as a professional shooter with Hal Dupont. He then worked as the Newberry County Veterans Affairs Director, from which he also retired. He was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Mr. Morrison was a Shriner, a former member of the Newberry Rotary Club, served on the Newberry County Council on Aging Board and was a member of numerous hunt clubs.

Mr. Morrison operated the Triangle Gun Club. He was an award winning shooter who had been inducted into the Hall of Fame at NSSA, the U.S. Armed Forces and the S.C. Skeet Shooting Association. He participated as an Olympian Shooter on several occasions and was a three time Gold Medalist winning in 1968 in the Pan American games in Winnipeg.

He is survived by his wife, Jonelle DeHart Morrison; son, Allen Walker (Liz) Morrison Jr. of Stafford, Va.; a daughter, Diana (Worth) Beacham of Greenville, N.C.; John Clarke DeHart of Pomaria, who was reared in the home; a sister, Joann Acton of Cropwell, Ala.; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Barbara Ann Keye.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Rosemont Cemetery by the Rev. Jeff O'Dell. Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital, 950 West Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Mr. Morrison will be available for viewing from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Wednesday at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.