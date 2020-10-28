1/
Allen Nichols
NEWBERRY — Allen Eugene Nichols, 76, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born on June 29, 1944, in Newberry, he was a son of the late Herman and Ruby Dominick Nichols. He served in the S.C. National Guard in Saluda for six years. Mr. Nichols retired from American Fiber and Finishing after forty-four years. He was a member of Colony Lutheran Church and was a member of Amity Lodge #185. His interest in life included making airplanes out of aluminum cans, riding his grandkids on the golf cart and keeping his yard immaculate. He had great love for his family especially his grandchildren.

Mr. Nichols is survived by his wife, Carolyn Richardson Nichols; a son, Jason (Karri) Nichols, of Newberry; sisters, Peggy Morris and Bobbie Smith, both of Newberry and Dale Longshore of Silverstreet; grandchildren, Brandon, Kholoe and Kylie. He was predeceased by a son, Gregg Nichols, a sister, Anne Hawkins and brothers, Willie Nichols and Jerry Nichols.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Colony Lutheran Church by the Rev. Michele Fischer. Memorials may be made to Colony Lutheran Church, 48 Colony Church Road, Newberry, SC 29108.

Active pallbearers will be Stuart Smith, Todd Morris, Jeffrey Morris, R.D. Longshore, Timmy Nichools and Chase Caldwell.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
