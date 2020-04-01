NEWBERRY — Mrs. Alma N. Staub, 94, passed away on March 29, 2020. She was the widow of Edward C. Staub and daughter of the late Laura Mae Nichols. Alma was blessed with a very long and happy life. She traveled widely throughout the USA and Europe. Now she is with her Lord and visiting all her loved ones waiting for her in Heaven.

She had a career with Southern Bell/AT&T and operated Johnny's News and Doughnuts in Newberry, along with her husband, Eddy, for many years. Born November 28, 1925, in Newberry County, she was a lifelong member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Prosperity.

Alma, a 1942 Honors graduate of Silverstreet High School, was the Nichols family living encyclopedia. She was who everyone went to find out about the family's connections. She was a loving mother, aunt and cousin to many. Throughout the years she helped others in need. She helped them handle their affairs, clean their homes and wash their clothes, bought their groceries and so much more. She never sought, nor expected, any recognition, but everyone knew of her loving kindness. She was beloved by all and was a memorable and excellent cook and entertainer.

She is survived by her three sons, Ronald (Cindy) Staub, Errol (Kathy) Staub, Kevin (Tina) Staub; grandchildren, Erik, Jennifer, Carl, Ryan (Kaylin), Evan and Braden; twin great-granddaughters, Niko and Adelayde Staub-Goode and her special "daughter," Cynthia Hamm. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Sterling Staub.

A private family graveside service will be held at Newberry Memorial Gardens. The family is planning to hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later date for all family and friends.

