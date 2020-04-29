NEWBERRY — Anita Floyd Dominick, 89, of Newberry, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her residence.

Born on December 11, 1930, in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late Jobe Y. and Adelle Cornelia Bedenbaugh Floyd.

Mrs. Dominick was a member of Silverstreet Lutheran Church in Silverstreet.

She is survived by her children, Judy D. Hoss (Kenneth) of Limestone, Tenn. and T. Keith Dominick (Elaine) of Newberry; brother, Kenneth Floyd of Prosperity; grandchildren, Anita Crowder (Donnie) of Laurens and Amy Jones (Scott) of Burnsville, N.C.; great grandchildren, Dylan Finley (Jessica) and Cason and Jayden Jones; a great great granddaughter, Kinslee Finley; and six step-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband two months short of 66 years of marriage, Thomas J. "Tommy" Dominick; and her sisters, Vivian Floyd Epting, Betty Jean Longshore, and Sue Hendrix.

Family graveside services were held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to Silverstreet Luther Church, 120 Church St. Silverstreet, SC 29145.

